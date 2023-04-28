Navalign LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

