Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Navient Stock Down 0.1 %

Navient stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,861. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 467,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Navient by 290.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,897 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 603,214.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 168,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

