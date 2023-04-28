Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.
Navient Stock Down 0.1 %
Navient stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,861. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.
Navient Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.
Navient Company Profile
Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navient (NAVI)
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
- Amazon Reports, And It’s Mostly Good
- Demand For Public Safety Technologies Drives Motorola’s Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.