NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.99

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 35013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Stephens dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

Insider Activity

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.92 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Articles

