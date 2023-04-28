NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.04 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00006527 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $42.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,265,671 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 894,265,671 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.9275036 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $53,937,987.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

