NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Trading Up 2.7 %

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.