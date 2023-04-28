New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.57.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.75. The company had a trading volume of 778,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,098. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.42. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$1.97.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$221.04 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.0262721 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

