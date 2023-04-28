New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $10.50. 31,802,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,662,287. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
