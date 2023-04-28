New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 8,821,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 14,322,475 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $9.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

