Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.53 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.08 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 4,261,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,986. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.27.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after acquiring an additional 623,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after acquiring an additional 338,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,792,000 after buying an additional 162,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.