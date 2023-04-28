Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 4,261,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,986. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

