Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Newmont has increased its dividend by an average of 57.8% per year over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.