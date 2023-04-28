NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 64,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PKG traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.47. 95,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,956. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.