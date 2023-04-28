NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 10,874 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in HP by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

