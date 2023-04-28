NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 541,537 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 423.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 8.16% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,446,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 10,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,355. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

