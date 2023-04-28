NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 323,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $145.04. 671,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,179. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

