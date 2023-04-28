NewSquare Capital LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,008,000 after acquiring an additional 267,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after acquiring an additional 79,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.