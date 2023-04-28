NewSquare Capital LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,719. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $112.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.