NewSquare Capital LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after buying an additional 259,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 505,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

