NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE NREF traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 68,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a current ratio of 545.52.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

