NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $76.36. 1,840,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,516,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,328.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

