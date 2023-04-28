NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. 3,583,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

