Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 1,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nihon M&A Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

