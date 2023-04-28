Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.