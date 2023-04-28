Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,128. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

