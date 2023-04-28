Ninety One North America Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,770 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.09. 481,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,996. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

