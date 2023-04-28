Ninety One North America Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,378. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

