Ninety One North America Inc. Has $67.37 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,285 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $67,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.84. The stock had a trading volume of 525,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.