Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,414 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for about 2.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.10% of NetEase worth $45,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,079,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 230,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 61,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Up 1.0 %

NetEase stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. 347,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,495. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

