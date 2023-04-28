Ninety One North America Inc. Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,077,000 after acquiring an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.81. The stock had a trading volume of 726,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,032. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average is $168.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.