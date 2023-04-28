Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,329 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 4.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.46% of VeriSign worth $100,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,697,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,697,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.25. 208,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,420. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $224.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

