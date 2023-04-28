Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 84,195 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,195 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.67. 220,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,587. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

