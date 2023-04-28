Ninety One North America Inc. Trims Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,431. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

