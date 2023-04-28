Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys Shares of 5,989 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sony Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sony Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sony Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Sony Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,960. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.