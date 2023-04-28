Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.87. 455,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average is $240.62. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

