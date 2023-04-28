Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 663.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 3.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.78. 1,793,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

