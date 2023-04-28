Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 426 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. 2,972,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,509. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

