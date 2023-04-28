Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 434,735 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,735 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.56% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $74,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

