Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481,828 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 341,040 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.62% of Electronic Arts worth $547,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 362,954 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after buying an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after buying an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $127.26. 478,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average is $122.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,146. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

