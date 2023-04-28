Ninety One UK Ltd Has $194.74 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 122,351 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.45% of Hess worth $194,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.10. 391,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

