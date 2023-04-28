Ninety One UK Ltd Has $967.23 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,471,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,403 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 3.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $967,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $312.12. The stock had a trading volume of 164,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,735. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.07.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.