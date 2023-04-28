Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 909,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $90,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

SBUX traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,185. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

