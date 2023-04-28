Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 181,747 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 181,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.44% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $103,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,478,000 after buying an additional 229,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $251,322,000 after purchasing an additional 864,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.2 %
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
