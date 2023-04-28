Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 203,250 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,250 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.30% of Mondelez International worth $275,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,003,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

