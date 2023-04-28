NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.46

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46 and traded as high as C$8.62. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 5,184 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments ( TSE:NB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.