NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.46

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46 and traded as high as C$8.62. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 5,184 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
NioCorp Developments Trading Down 5.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
