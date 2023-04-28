NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 42,825 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 42,825 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $44,538.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,423,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NN alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 1,200 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 200 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 74,674 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $78,407.70.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 114,160 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,009.60.

On Monday, April 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 22,647 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,232.29.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 44,100 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,864.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 277,568 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04.

On Friday, March 31st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 61,837 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $63,073.74.

NN Price Performance

Shares of NNBR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 95,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.