Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $15.38 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

