Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at VNET Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $269.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

