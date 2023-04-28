Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

