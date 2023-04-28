Northland Capmk Comments on Iteris, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iteris in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 35.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iteris by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

