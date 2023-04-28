Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.31

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and traded as low as $18.15. Northway Financial shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Northway Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It also provides general commercial banking services and offers commercial, construction, real estate mortgages, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, NH.

